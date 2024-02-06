COTABATO CITY — Residents and officials in Maguindanao del Norte are seeking foreign funding and support for the construction of a 100-kilometer coastal road linking their town of Datu Blah Sinsuat to Lebak municipality in Sultan Kudarat province in a bid to sustain the area’s growing economy.

Traditional Moro and Teduray leaders and barangay officials of the town expressed hopes on Tuesday for support from foreign donors, such as member-states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and wealthy European countries, to facilitate the ongoing construction of the road.

Mayor Marshal I. Sinsuat of Datu Blah Sinsuat emphasized the importance of foreign assistance in expediting the construction of bridges and the road, connecting 13 beachfront barangays to Lebak, which is a significant trading center.

Once completed, the road is expected to enhance mobility for residents transporting agricultural products and seafood to Cotabato City, the capital of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Local officials have dubbed the project the “peace road,” as it is touted to make a positive impact on peacebuilding efforts and local commerce.

The OIC, known for its involvement in brokering peace agreements in Mindanao, and wealthy European countries have ongoing projects in the region, complementing peace processes and promoting socio-economic development.

The construction of the coastal road aims to further advance economic growth and stability in Maguindanao del Norte, positioning the area as a booming investment hub within the BARMM. — John Felix M. Unson