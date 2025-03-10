THE Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) expects passenger volume to grow by up to 30% for this year, driven by expected travel demand.

“Give and take about 20-30% growth,” MIAA General Manager Eric Jose C. Ines told reporters on the sidelines of an event on Monday.

In 2024, the Ninoy Aquino International Airport posted a passenger volume of 50.26 million 2024, 10.9% higher than the 2023 level and 4.9% higher than the 47.90 million posted in the last full pre-pandemic year of 2019.

Domestic passenger traffic was 26.89 million, up 8.1%. International passenger traffic rose 14.4% to 23.37 million.

Aircraft movements — the sum of takeoffs and landings — amounted to 293,427 last year, up 8.3%.

MIAA is also expecting to see passenger growth during the Holy Week, Mr. Ines said, noting that it logged four million passengers for the two months to February of the year. — Ashley Erika O. Jose