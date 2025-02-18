PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Tuesday ordered the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to boost efforts to digitalize its services to speed up and expand its aid programs especially in areas prone to natural calamities.

“We must also prepare for the future,” he said in a speech at the DSWD’s seventh anniversary program in Manila, based on a transcript from the Presidential Communications Office. “That future demands modernization, efficiency and accessibility.”

“Even as we strengthen these core programs, we remain vigilant against modern challenges such as climate change.”

On Tuesday, the DSWD launched an online portal where people can send cash donations electronically.

It also launched a so-called harmonized electronic license and permit system that seeks to fast-track applications for licenses and permits and make it easier for stakeholders to access assistance programs.

“This online system will allow our clients to access our regulatory services anytime, anywhere as long as they have their gadgets and internet access with them, even in the comfort of their homes,” Social Welfare spokesperson Irene B. Dumlao said in a statement.

The agency is tasked to regulate the certification and accreditation of social welfare and development agencies and other civil society groups engaged in social work.

Ms. Dumlao said the new system will cut the processing of permits to seven days from 43.

The Social Welfare department also launched the minors traveling abroad system, a more streamlined travel clearance process for children.

Mr. Marcos cited the need for the DSWD to continue aid programs for Filipinos during climate disasters, such as the quick-response fund that helped almost 7.4 million Filipino families affected by calamities last year.

The President also backed the implementation of the agency’s conditional cash transfer program, which benefitted about 4 million Filipinos last year.

The fund includes rice and health subsidies worth P600 and P750 a month. It also covers monthly school subsidies worth P300-P700 for more than 7 million students.

“Through conditional cash grants, we help families stay on track with their children’s education and their healthcare, laying a sturdier foundation for a better life,” Mr. Marcos said.

“Every single centavo spent, every program that is implemented, every decision that has been made must serve a very clear purpose: to create opportunities that endure, uplift and reach far beyond just today,” he added. — John Victor D. Ordoñez