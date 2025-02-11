A PHILIPPINE senator called for tighter regulations on the ownership of drones, citing risks of drone attacks to airports or military bases.

In a public service committee hearing, Senator Rafael T. Tulfo raised concerns that unregulated drones could be strapped with bombs and flown to domestic airports, planes, or military bases.

“If someone buys a big drone and loads it with a bomb or grenade and fly it to the airport or to a plane, or specific military installation, how do we stop that,” he said in mixed English and Filipino.

Mr. Tulfo had also asked the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) if countermeasures were in place against drone attacks.

“Drones had been used in the Russian-Ukraine war and there is a possibility that terrorists will use drones here for a specific target. So, nobody is safe. Do we have anti-drone measures in our airports installed?” he added.

CAAP-Aerialworks Certification and Inspection Division Head Ian Michael del Castillo, however, said that installing anti-drone measures in airports and military installations is costly.

It would cost $1 million per month for one subscription-based anti-drone measure alone, he added. He said that the procurement, maintenance, and subscription on anti-drone technology would require significant budget allocation.

According to Mr. Castillo, CAAP is currently studying other options against potential drone attacks.

“It is important to discuss drones first. This is a timely issue that needs to be addressed. For me, it is a national security matter,” Mr. Tulfo said.

CAAP regulations prohibit the use of drones within a 10-kilometer radius of an airport, it is also prohibited from flying above 120 meters. — Adrian H. Halili