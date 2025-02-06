THE Commission on Human Rights (CHR) on Thursday raised concerns about a Philippine police house-to-house initiative to promote responsible gun ownership by asking gun owners to renew their licenses or surrender unlicensed firearms.

In a statement, the agency said any law enforcement activities during the election period should be carried out with the highest regard for due process to avoid abuse.

“The commission emphasizes that while “Oplan Katok” (Knock Plan) is presented as a routine operation, door-to-door visits by police officers — especially without a court-issued warrant — may inadvertently cause fear or intimidation among individuals,” it added, citing the 1987 Constitution.

The law protects people against unwarranted searches and seizures, the CHR said, adding that law enforcement must operate within the bounds of legal and procedural safeguards.

The CHR urged the police to ensure operations respect human rights and dignity, maintain transparency and adhere to constitutional safeguards. This is crucial in the politically charged atmosphere leading up to the elections, it noted.

The constitutional body reaffirmed its commitment to protecting human rights and ensuring that law enforcement measures align with legal frameworks.

The commission also called for a peaceful, fair and humane 2025 election, urging Filipinos to work together to safeguard democratic processes.

Meanwhile, Election Chairman George Erwin M. Garcia said 20% of ballots — 14.8 million out of the 72.1 million goal — have been printed since they resumed printing on Jan. 27. The Commission on Elections (Comelec) aims to finish printing by April 14.

The campaign for national positions will start on Feb. 11 until May 10 and on March 28 to May 10 for local posts, including House of Representatives seats.

Filipinos will pick a new set of representatives and 12 of the 24-member Senate, along with other local officials, on May 12.

In a separate statement on Thursday, the Civil Service Commission (CSC) reaffirmed the restrictions on personnel movement, hiring and promotions in government agencies during the election period, according to law.

The CSC said transfers or temporary assignments are barred from Jan. 12 to June 11 unless approved by the Comelec.

It added that hiring and promotions, including the creation of new positions, salary adjustments or granting privileges are suspended from March 28 to May 11. Exceptions are allowed only for essential positions requiring Comelec approval.

The CSC also said any appointments made by outgoing officials after the elections up to June 30 will be considered invalid unless they comply with the law.

“Agencies and human resource officers are urged to adhere to these rules to ensure fair public service during elections,” it added. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana