COTABATO CITY — Four individuals were killed in a plane crash in Barangay Malatimon in Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur on Thursday afternoon.

Local executives and Brig. Gen. Romeo Juan Macapaz, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, separately confirmed the incident and asked for enough time to wrap up their joint inquiry on the identities of the crash fatalities.

Witnesses had told investigators and local officials who responded to the incident that they noticed the plane, with body number N349CA, swerved left and right before it fell into a farming enclave in Barangay Malatimon.

Two of the fatalities were Caucasians, according to barangay officials. — John Felix M. Unson