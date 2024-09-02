COTABATO CITY — Four more members of a local terrorist group in Maguindanao del Sur, all experts in fabrication of home-made bombs, surrendered on Saturday, Aug. 31, and promised to thrive in peace once reintegrated into mainstream society.

The four members of the Dawlah Islamiya first turned in an M14 rifle, an M16 rifle, a gauge 12 combat shotgun, a bolt-action Barrett sniper rifle and improvised explosive devices. They also renounced their membership of the group before the Army’s 92nd Infantry Battalion and local executives. The local terror group has a reputation for fomenting hatred for non-Muslims.

Major Gen. Antonio G. Nafarrete, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, told reporters on Monday that the four terrorists agreed to return to the fold of law through the joint efforts of local government units in Maguindanao del Sur and officials of the 92nd Infantry Battalion led by Lt. Col. Christian V. Cabading.

As of Saturday, 728 members of the allies Dawlah Islamiya and the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters and 397 New People’s Army guerillas have surrendered since 2017. — John Felix M. Unson