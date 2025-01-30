PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Thursday vowed to fast-track airport improvement projects in central Philippines.

This, as he recognized Visayan regions for contributing significantly to the country’s growth output.

“We are also implementing projects to improve the airports of Bohol, of Dumaguete City, of Iloilo, Antique, Siquijor, [and] Tacloban,” he said in a lunch meeting with Visayas governors and officials of the ruling party One Cebu at the Cebu Provincial Capitol, based on a transcript from his office.

“We are implementing road and bridge projects, improving the connectivity in Panay, Guimaras and Negros; Bohol; Siquijor; Biliran; Northern Samar; Eastern Samar; Samar; Leyte; and Southern Leyte,” he added.

Central Visayas was the fastest-growing region in the country in 2023, with a 7.3% expansion. It was followed by Western Visayas, which grew by 7.2%. Eastern Visayas, meanwhile, ranked sixth with a 6.4% growth.

The President said that Western and Eastern Visayas surpassed the country’s overall gross domestic product growth for the same year.

“This growth supports the development of industries, creates jobs and livelihoods for our people,” he said.

Later in the day, Mr. Marcos inaugurated the Mactan-Cebu International Airport’s alternate runway, which he dubbed as the first and only parallel runway in the Philippines.

Mr. Marcos said the alternate runway is also a preparation for “critical repairs” of the airport’s first runway starting May.

Last year, the airport catered to 8.5 million domestic passengers and 2.8 million international passengers.

By 2028, the parallel runway will be used simultaneously with the original runway to ensure “greater efficiency and capacity,” in keeping with the “demands of a rapidly evolving and growing aviation industry,” the President said.

“With two runways running full-time, the airport will now be — will have the capacity, the capability to cater up to 18 million passengers a year,” he added. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza