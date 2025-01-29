A LABOR leader called for stronger collaboration between industry and education sectors in the Philippines to bridge the skills gap and improve the employability of K-12 graduates, urging stakeholder consultation, international partnerships, work-based learning programs, skills recognition and information dissemination.

Federation of Free Workers President Jose Sonny G. Matula said that the decline in critical thinking over the past decade has hindered graduates’ ability to meet labor market demands.

He said that to align education with national development goals, labor unions, employer groups, industry leaders, and government agencies should engage in regular dialogues to shape an education framework that meets labor market needs and supports an agro-industrialization strategy.

He noted that technology transfer from developed economies, along with the development of indigenous innovations, could drive long-term socio-economic growth in the Philippines.

He added that improving international partnerships by seeking collaboration with the International Labour Organization, the European Union, and the United States among others would implement global best practices and facilitate technology transfer for higher-value employment opportunities.

Moreover, work-based learning programs aim to strengthen internships, apprenticeships, and job placement initiatives, facilitating the transition into full-time employment while preventing worker exploitation.

The labor leader added that skills recognition and accreditation could establish industry-backed certifications to boost employer confidence in K-12 graduates’ qualifications.

Lastly, public awareness campaigns can bridge the gap by utilizing media, job fairs, and industry events to highlight K-12 graduates’ skills and educate them on workplace realities and labor rights. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana