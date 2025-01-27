THE PHILIPPINE Chief Justice called for reforms to modernize the country’s legal education system, underscoring the need to prepare lawyers for the challenges posed by a rapidly evolving global landscape.

Speaking at the 2025 Philippine Association of Law Schools, Inc. (PALS) Annual Convention in Pampanga, Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo said current legal education must adapt to address technological advancements, internationalization and emerging issues such as environmental law and artificial intelligence (AI).

“AI and other technological tools are reshaping the practice of law, from legal research and document review to predictive analytics and case strategy,” he added.

He highlighted the need for a curriculum that integrates theoretical knowledge, practical expertise, and the values necessary for ethical and responsible legal practice.

Collaboration among stakeholders, especially between the Legal Education Board and PALS, was emphasized as essential for driving the necessary reforms in the legal education system. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana