A WORKFORCE development initiative has helped 200 Filipino out-of-school youth secure jobs in construction and automotive industries, addressing skills shortages in high-demand sectors while tackling unemployment, the Philippine Business for Education (PBEd) said on Monday.

“Our out-of-school youth often face barriers in accessing training and employment opportunities, limiting their ability to showcase their full potential,” Hanibal E. Camua, PBEd deputy executive director for programs, said in a statement.

Project Human Capital Investment for Work Readiness and Employment (HIRE), was implemented by PBEd with funding from Wells Fargo. Conducted between June 2023 and September 2024, it offered enterprise-based education and training in South Cotabato, Mindanao and Pasig City.

Participants received training subsidies, mentoring, and core skills development to prepare them for employment, PBEd added.

It said the project aligns with the recently enacted Enterprise-Based Education and Training framework, which institutionalizes private sector involvement in technical-vocational training.

“Project HIRE harnesses private sector involvement in training, ensuring that young individuals… acquire the precise skills industries need,” Mr. Camua added.

Philippine Statistics Authority, in its October 2024 Labor Force Survey, found that 774,000 youth were not in education, employment, or training. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana