THE COMMISSION on Human Rights (CHR) called for an improved healthcare system inside prisons after over 400 cases of tuberculosis (TB)-like symptoms quickly spread through the Pasay City Jail.

“The high number of suspected TB cases among [convicts] at Pasay City Jail highlights a critical public health issue that necessitates immediate and comprehensive action,” it said in a statement.

Tuberculosis is a highly contagious disease exacerbated by overcrowding and poorly ventilated environments, such as prisons.

It urged the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) to implement comprehensive medical screenings for convicts upon entering and during their stay.

It added the importance of access to accurate and rapid diagnostic tools to confirm infectious diseases.

BusinessWorld reached out to BuCor and the Pasay City Public Information Office but has not received a reply as of writing.

CHR said prisoners must be treated with respect due to their inherent dignity and value as human beings, citing Rule 1 of the Nelson Mandela Rules.

“Further, this rule requires that PDLs should have access to the same level of medical care and treatment as the general population, including preventive measures and health screenings.”

The Philippines has the world’s eleventh-largest prison population, reaching over 165,000 in 2021, according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana