THE DEPARTMENT of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) said it has garnered a 100% resolution rate in addressing complaints in 2024.

The agency received a total of 758 concerns from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2024 and was able to deal with the majority of the cases within the 72-hour period, according to a report from the Office of the President’s 8888 Citizen’s Complaint Center (CCC).

DHSUD also recorded a 98.55% rate for the 72-hour compliance period.

Of all the cases handled, 255 were related to private developers, while 245 complaints were about homeowners’ associations, DHSUD said in a statement.

Only 11 cases were not addressed within the three-day period, it noted.

“This shall serve as an inspiration for all of us to strive better. Let us keep improving the high quality and quick services to Filipinos,” DHSUD Secretary Jose Rizalino L. Acuzar said in a statement.

In the first half of the year, the agency also recorded a 100% resolution rate, addressing most of the 433 concerns received from January to July.

The 8888-CCC complaints are being handled by the agency’s Strategic Communications and Public Affairs Service, in collaboration with its PASPAS Serbisyo Aksyon Officers, as well as its regional offices. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz