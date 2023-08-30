THE NUMBER of child pornography sites abusing kids aged 11 and below has increased by 58,000, the Department of Education (DepEd) told a House of Representatives panel on Wednesday.

“We found that as to child pornography websites, [these] increased from 23,000 to 81,000,” Education Undersecretary Michael Wesley T. Poa told the House committee on appropriations.

Mr. Poa also disclosed that DepEd is handling two cases of student sexual abuse by teachers. Both cases — one in Zamboanga and the other in Cavite, are being prosecuted.

“We are currently working with the Council for the Welfare of Children and will launch programs to combat the issues of child pornography and child grooming,” he said.

Unimpressed, party-list Rep. Raoul Danniel A. Manuel concluded that the DepEd is unsuccessful in using its confidential funds to stop these forms of abuse committed against students.

“If we will base DepEd’s performance regarding this matter cited last year… the DepEd seemingly made up its justification of using confidential funds,” he said. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz