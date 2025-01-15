COTABATO CITY — Policemen seized P7 million worth of imported cigarettes in an entrapment operation in Zamboanga del Norte before dawn on Tuesday.

The newly installed director of the Police Regional Office-9, Brig. Gen. Roel C. Rodolfo, told reporters on Wednesday that personnel of the Leon B. Postigo Municipal Police Station and the Zamboanga del Norte Provincial Police Office had confiscated 136 cases of cigarettes, made in Indonesia.

The contraband was delivered to policemen disguised as merchants in Barangay Poblacion in Leon B. Postigo by a Mitsubishi Fuso truck, whose driver and a companion are now both detained.

The duo had promised to identify the smugglers who had tasked them to bring the smuggled cigarettes to the police team that laid the entrapment operation.

Mr. Rodolfo said they shall immediately turn over the confiscated cigarettes to the Bureau of Customs for disposition. — John Felix M. Unson