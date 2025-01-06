THE Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Monday said it will deploy over 1,000 personnel for law enforcement during an annual procession of a Black Nazarene image in the capital Manila.

The PCG said in a statement it had directed the Coast Guard District National Capital Region-Central Luzon to help the Philippine National Police and Manila prevent possible security-related risks such as terrorism and stampede during the procession called Traslacion on Jan. 9.

“We are expecting millions of devotees who will attend the series of activities during Black Nazarene Traslacion 2025,” PCG Commandant Ronnie Gil Gavan said in a statement.

“The PCG assists in ensuring public safety and security against possible risks, including terrorism, stampedes, fire within nearby areas, and natural disasters, such as an earthquake during the yearly Catholic commemoration,” he added.

Included in PCG’s monitoring teams until Jan. 10 are Coast Guard K9 teams, explosive ordnance disposal units, special operations groups, civil disturbance management teams, and deployable response groups.

The PCG said personnel will be strategically assigned at the Quirino Grandstand, Jones Bridge, and within the vicinity of Quiapo Church.

“Teams of Coast Guard intelligence experts, crowd security personnel, and medical officers are also present to ensure maximum security and safety, especially during the Black Nazarene procession,” it said.

The PCG said it will also deploy 21 floating assets that “will conduct maritime security and safety operations in the vicinity waters of the Pasig River and Manila Bay” during the event.

Nine of its vehicles will also patrol Manila for surveillance. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza