BAGUIO CITY — Noting a doubled frequency of shooting incidents in Abra in 2024, newly installed Abra police director Col. Gilbert A. Fati-ig vowed tighter security measures this 2025.

The number of recorded shooting incidents from January to December 29, 2024 in the province reached 40, with most occurring in the province’s capital town of Bangued (13 incidents).

The number of victims was not provided by the Abra police.

Mr. Fati-ig also noted that only six of the 27 towns in the province of Abra have no recorded shooting incidents in the past year.

The Abra police linked most of the cases to personal quarrels fueled by excessive alcohol intake among those involved.

Mr. Fati-ig said he has instructed all the units of the provincial police to intensify visibility, mobile and foot patrol to thwart shootings and to institute more checkpoints because according to him, most of the suspects were on motorcycles and bigger vehicles.

Alarmed by the number of shootings, La Paz town mayor and League of Mayors of the Philippines national president Joseph Sto. Niño “JB” B. Bernos said shootings and all other forms of violence in Abra “must be put to a stop.” To achieve this, he said, “police visibility is very important.” — Artemio A. Dumlao