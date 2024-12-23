A CONGRESSMAN on Monday urged government agencies to ensure that elderly prisoners still receive senior citizens’ benefits despite being incarcerated.

“Our laws on senior citizens’ welfare do not distinguish nor discriminate against elderly PDLs (Persons Deprived of Liberty). But because elderly PDLs are out of sight, it would not be surprising that they are out of mind when it comes to aid programs and benefits,” Party-list Rep. Rodolfo M. Ordanes said in a statement.

“I specifically appeal to Social Welfare Secretary Rexlon T. Gatchalian and Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin C. Remulla to please issue the necessary directives to include all senior citizens in the indigent seniors’ pension program,” he added.

He was addressing the Social Welfare and Development, and Justice departments and the Correction, and Jail Management bureaus.

The Philippines has one of the most congested prison systems in the world, ranking third globally for jail and prison overcrowding, according to the United Nations in 2023.

There were about 3,000 elderly inmates above 65 years old incarcerated in the country’s penal system, Bureau of Corrections Director-General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang, Jr. said in 2022. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio