THE PHILIPPINES’ anti-graft court has denied a motion to dismiss corruption charges against the former mayor of Capalonga, Camarines Norte — Senandro M. Jalgalado — over alleged irregularities in programs implemented through the Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) over a decade ago.

The former mayor faces criminal charges for graft, malversation of public funds, and falsification of public documents concerning alleged irregularities in the disbursement of P14.5 million from PDAF for the purchase of medicines intended for the Lone District of Camarines Norte.

In a 13-page resolution dated April 5, 2024, the Sandiganbayan Seventh Division denied due to lack of merit Mr. Jalgalado’s motion for dismissal of the proceedings based on the Ombudsman’s alleged violation of his right to a speedy disposition of the cases.

The prosecution noted that the COVID-19 pandemic hindered all functions related to the case, delaying them from acting on the graft raps in a timely manner.

The Sandiganbayan agreed with the prosecution, saying the circumstances amid the peak of the pandemic led to the closure of the court and its offices.

“The right to speedy disposition of cases is different from the right to speedy trial,” Associate Justice Georgina D. Hidalgo penned in the resolution posted on Sandiganbayan’s website.

Mr. Jalgalado did not reply to a Facebook Messenger chat seeking comment on the court’s decision junking his dismissal plea.

Associate Justices Ma. Theresa Dolores C. Gomez-Estoesta and Zaldy V. Trespeses concurred with the order, scheduling a pre-trial conference on April 23, Tuesday. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio