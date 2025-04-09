THE Philippine Chamber of Telecommunications Operators (PCTO) said access to a central database of government identification cards can help ease the difficulties in registering subscriber identity module (SIM) cards.

“There’s the issue again on the law itself, which states that any ID can be presented, but the question is how do we vet the IDs that will be submitted,” PCTO Vice-President and Smart Communications, Inc. Head of Regulatory Affairs Roy D. Ibay told reporters on Monday.

Mr. Ibay noted the many challenges in the SIM registration process, particularly the lack of a central database for IDs, which would enable telecommunication companies to verify the authenticity of government documents.

“That has always been the clamor from telcos that the government should come up with a way for telcos to verify any government ID,” Mr. Ibay said.

“Not all government IDs have a database. So that’s another issue that we are trying to address,” he added.

In March, telecommunications companies expressed their opposition to a proposal from the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) to require SIM card registrants to make a personal appearance.

Republic Act No. 11934 or the SIM Registration Act of 2022, requires mobile phone users to register SIMs under their names or risk deactivation.

“There’s a way that we can probably interlink the telcos’ systems to be able to vet the national level up to the barangay level,” Mr. Ibay said.

The NTC’s proposal is part of a comprehensive review of the current registration process amid rising concerns over fake identities and individuals selling their identities for potential illegal use.

“Probably there can be face-to-face (registration) if there is a technical problem with registering online and also if the ID used has an issue,” he said. — Ashley Erika O. Jose