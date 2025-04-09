Games on Saturday

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

9 a.m. — UE vs UST (men)

11 a.m. — AdU vs FEU (men)

1 p.m. — UE vs UST (women)

3 p.m. — AdU vs FEU (women)

FINAL FOUR-BOUND National University (NU) unleashed its wrath on the hapless University of the East (UE), 25-8, 25-22, 25-12, to zero in on a twice-to-beat incentive in the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball on Wednesday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig.

The Lady Bulldogs needed only 72 minutes to dispatch the winless Lady Warriors, avenge their stunning defeat to Adamson and move to 10-2 entering the homestretch of the two-round eliminations.

Still on top of the eight-team league with two games to spare, NU could clinch one of the two win-once semis bonuses with a win against Ateneo Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Reigning MVP Bella Belen set the pace with 16 points on 14 hits and two aces on top of 13 digs and eight receptions, delivering on her promise to push her squad back to form after losing twice in their last three games, including a four-set stunner at the hands of Adamson.

Vange Alinsug and Aishat Bello contributed nine points each while Erin Pangilinan and Celine Marsh added seven each to more than make up for Alyssa Solomon’s absence for a second straight game after she sprained her left ankle.

“I’m happy that we’re able to bounce back after that loss against Adamson. I just reminded the team to sustain our high performance even against the lower-ranked squads. We should never relax,” according to Ms. Belen, a top contender to win her third MVP award.

Save for a closer second set with only a three-point margin, it was all NU in the lopsided duel with double-digit leads in the other two frames highlighted by a staggering 17-point gap in the opener.

No player finished in double figures for the Lady Warriors, who remain winless in 12 matches, as KC Cepada, Nessa Bangayan and Riza Nogales settled for six points each.

In the men’s game, top-ranked FEU (11-1) sealed a win-once bonus after fending off Ateneo (6-6), 25-21, 19-25, 25-23, 25-23, while four-peat champion NU (10-2) clinched a Final Four ticket with a 25-21, 25-17, 25-16 win over also-ran UE (0-12).

In the second women’s game, FEU (8-4) bolstered its Final Four bid and showed Ateneo the exit (4-8) with a 25-23, 22-25, 25-22, 25-13 win.

Faida Bakanke (19), Gerzel Petallo (13) and Chenie Tagaod (12) joined hands as the Lady Tamaraws momentarily gained a solo third spot just behind first game winner NU (10-2) and La Salle (8-3).

AC Miner (17) and Jihan Chuatico (13) led the Blue Eagles, who got an early boot for the third straight season as it rebuilds under Brazilian mentor Sergio Veloso. — John Bryan Ulanday