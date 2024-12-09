THE PHILIPPINES’ anti-graft court has dismissed civil forfeiture cases against the estate of an alleged Marcos, Sr. crony after the Philippine Commission on Good Governance’s (PCGG) withdrew its confiscation charges on their alleged ill-gotten wealth.

In a 33-page resolution, the Sandiganbayan Second Division stated the asset recovery agency decided to no longer pursue its forfeiture action against the estate Eduardo “Danding” M. Cojuangco, Jr. as the state has “recovered majority” of the contested properties.

However, the anti-graft court opted to let the case “remain open” for a contested claim by a private air charter service company, which alleged the state erroneously sequestered one of its aircraft.

“Civil Case No. 0033-A is hereby dismissed with prejudice as between the plaintiff Republic and the defendants therein, due to the withdrawal of plaintiff Republic,” Associate Justice Geraldine Faith F. Econg said in the Dec. 6 resolution.

“The case must remain open until the final disposition of intervenor’s… complaint-in-intervention,” it added.

Civil Case No. 0033-A was lodged by state lawyers due to the alleged anomalous purchase of the United Coconut Planter’s Bank by Mr. Cojuangco in 1975 after “taking undue advantage of his association” to the Marcoses.

In the same resolution, the Sandiganbayan also dismissed Civil Case No. 0033-F, which involved the alleged illicit acquisition of company stocks, after the state withdrew its case for the same reason as the above case. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio