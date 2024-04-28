THE GOVERNMENT has allotted P1.3 billion for the infrastructure works to develop a total of seven airports in Mindanao this year, a congressman said on Sunday.

The infrastructure development fund will be used to rehabilitate or construct new runways and taxiways, passenger terminals, and perimeter fencing, among other necessary developments, said Surigao del Sur Rep. Johnny T. Pimentel.

These airports are the Bukidnon Airport (P320 million), Central Mindanao M’lang Airport (P300 million), New Zamboanga International Airport (P300 million), Tandag Airport (P100 million), Jolo Airport (P100 million), Mati Airport (P100 million) and Surigao Airport (P80 million).

“Congress has provided new money for the upgrading of commercial aviation hubs all over Mindanao,” said Mr. Pimentel, noting a new regional airline was established last week.

Bangsamoro Airways will initially field planes capable of carrying six to ten passengers flying from Cotabato City to Zamboanga City, and Jolo, and vice versa.

“Improved airports in the provinces will facilitate the transfer of people and goods, bring in more tourists, support the growth of small businesses, and help create new jobs,” Mr. Pimentel said.

FAST-TRACK INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS — LAWMAKER

Meanwhile, Party-list Representative Elizaldy S. Co urged government agencies to fast-track infrastructure development projects amid the dry season to ensure on-time completion.

“Prioritize the development of infrastructure developments and other capital outlays while there is no rain,” Mr. Co said in a statement in Filipino. “You have a long dry season to build all of the projects.”

The congressman cited how in many budget hearings in the past, unfinished infrastructure development projects had been repeatedly blamed on construction delays due to rainy weather.

“We look at not just the percentages of absorptive capacity and project completion, but also at the huge peso values of delays,” he said.

The National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) expects to accomplish 19 infrastructure projects listed on the agency’s Infrastructure Flagship Projects under the Build Better More program this year.

“Those programs and projects were approved for this year because there are urgent needs to be met,” Mr. Co said. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio