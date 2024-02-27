A CONGRESSMAN has filed a bill that seeks to establish a framework for climate-resilient and sustainable housing in the Philippines amid risks attached to global warming and climatic changes.

Filed as House Bill 9911, the measure proposes the establishment of the National Comprehensive Framework on Resilient Housing and Human Settlements.

In the bill’s explanatory note, Party-list Rep. Marissa P. Magsino said it pushes for “a national framework that will lay-out a clear and concrete plan whenever the country is adversely affected by national disasters and effects of climate change.”

“It will serve as the basis for mechanisms for post-disaster housing and settlements rehabilitation and resiliency planning and response at all levels,” she added.

The proposed law seeks to complement the mandate of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) by formulating a resiliency plan for sustainable housing and post-disaster settlements that include the provision of basic services and livelihood.

The proposed measure’s climate-resilient housing framework will partner with the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA), Office of Civil Defense (OCD), and Department of Environment and National Resources (DENR), among others.

“Due to our country’s geo-climatic conditions, we are often faced with the loss of life and damage to property as typhoons, earthquakes and similar phenomena ravage the country,” Ms. Magsino said. “While we cannot outlaw these occurrences, we can direct our concerted efforts in ensuring proper preparation, mitigation and response in housing and human settlements.”

The proposed law is a counterpart to Senate Bill 1972 filed in the 19th Congress by Senator Joseph Victor G. Ejercito. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio