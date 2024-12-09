COTABATO CITY — Three members of a Tausug family were burned almost beyond recognition in a fire that razed their store in Barangay Kaumpurnah Zone 1 in Isabela City in Basilan before dawn Monday.

In an initial report, released on Monday morning, the police and officials of the Isabela City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) said the fatalities, Hadjira D. Cabato, 40, Alnajher L. Cabato, 54, and the 17-year-old Jehana S, Cabato, were trapped in the building, where they also reside, when the fire broke out.

Personnel of the Bureau of Fire Protection assigned in Isabela City and police investigators are still trying to determine what caused that fire that left the Cabatos dead.

The mayor of Isabela City, Sitti Djalia T. Hataman, had reportedly ordered the personnel of their CDRRMO to extend essential support to the families of her three constituents who perished in the incident. — John Felix M. Unson