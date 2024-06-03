PREPARATIONS are underway for joint military drills between the Philippine Army’s 6th Infantry Division and the Indonesian National Military Land Force, which are set to take place at Camp Siongco in Maguindanao del Norte by the yearend.

Major Gen. Alex S. Rillera, commander of the 6th ID, announced Monday that an Indonesian delegation, led by Col. Yoki Malinton Kurniafari, recently toured the division’s training facilities as part of preparations for the Training Activity Phil-Indo Strike 2024.

Mr. Kurniafari, commander of the Indonesian Army’s 11th Infantry Brigade, participated in a three-day planning conference with 6th ID officers. “All was well in the planning conference related to the forthcoming activity,” said Mr. Rillera.

The exercises will focus on territorial defense and strategic planning. The Indonesian team was also briefed on the 6th ID’s peacebuilding programs, which support the Philippine government’s peace process with Moro communities.

Indonesia helped broker the Philippine government’s separate peace compacts with the Moro National Liberation Front and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front. — John Felix M. Unson