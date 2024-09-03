COTABATO CITY — Health officials are closely watching over two individuals from different areas in region 12 who are suspected of having been infected with monkeypox (mpox) virus.

Dyan Zubelle Roquero Parayao, physician and chief of the Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit of the Department of Health (DoH) in the region, had said in a media forum on Monday, Sept. 2, that they have isolated the two patients in keeping with the department’s disease control procedures.

“They have skin rashes, lesions and recurring fever,” Ms. Parayao told reporters during a dialogue in Koronadal City on Monday, facilitated by the DoH-12.

She said they have identified the people with whom both patients had close contacts before they were confined in an isolation facility of the DoH-12. — John Felix M. Unson