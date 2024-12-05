BAGUIO CITY — The Cagayan Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) has declared the province as “insurgency-free and in a state of stable internal peace and security” during its 117th regular session on Wednesday, the Northern Luzon Command of the Armed Forces of the Philippines said.

Philippine Army Capt. Gavin Salalima, spokesperson of the 502nd Infantry Brigade cited the East and West Front and the Komiteng Probinsiya (KOMPROB) Cagayan, formed in 2011, was dismantled giving the main reason for this declaration.

He also cited the neutralization of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) ranking officials in Cagayan, and the mass abandonment of former rebels and supporters to CTG, including Michael Cedrick Casano and Patricia Nicole Cierva as additional reasons for this declaration.

Brig. Gen. Eugene M. Mata, commander of the 502nd Infantry Brigade, said that “even if there are still nine remaining members of the Cagayan Valley Regional Committee (KRCV), an area can now be declared “insurgency-free” in accordance with the guidelines in the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) PLEDS Plan 2023-2028.”

The government has totally destroyed the structure of the red and white area, referenced on the Peace, Law Enforcment, and Development Support Cluster’s Plan Pagkakaisa 2023-2028, Mr. Mata added.

The Cagayan Provincial Peace and Order Council first passed the resolution for an “insurgency-free” Cagayan during the 4th quarter meeting led by Gov. Manuel N. Mamba.

The formal declaration is set on December 30, 2024. — Artemio A. Dumlao