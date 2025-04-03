BAGUIO CITY — At least 4,491 pieces of party drug tablets “ecstasy” valued at P7.63 million were seized in an “interdiction” operation at Port of Clark Wednesday noon.

According to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Clark Interdiction Unit, the shipment containing the ecstasy tablets came from Belgium and arrived at the Port of Clark on March 29.

PDEA Director-General, former Police Major General and lawyer Isagani R. Nerez quoting the team leader of the unit, said the PDEA International Cooperation and Foreign Affairs Service (ICFAS) received information that a certain parcel from Belgium will arrive at the Port of Clark.

The information was relayed by the PDEA Intelligence Service (PDEA IS) to PDEA Regional Office 3, which led to the successful interdiction operation, Mr. Nerez added.

In the presence of PDEA Clark personnel and other witnesses, the Bureau of Customs (BoC) Port of Clark examined the package containing the ecstasy. Field tests on the seized tablets confirmed them as ecstasy.

The seized drugs were forwarded to the PDEA-Central Luzon laboratory for forensic examination.

The successful operation was joined in by the National Bureau of Investigation-Pampanga District Office agents, Philippine National Police (PNP) Aviation Security Unit 3, PNP Drug Enforcement Group and PDEA Intelligence Service and PDEA SES K-9 Unit operatives. — Artemio A. Dumlao