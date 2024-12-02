THE Department of Justice (DoJ) approved the Development Plan 2023-2028 as part of the Philippine Development Plan (PDP).

The plan aims to serve as a comprehensive roadmap to advance the DoJ’s role in the Marcos administration’s eight-point socioeconomic agenda, focusing on public order, safety, peace and security, the DoJ added.

It particularly outlines the DoJ’s role in three major areas: enhancing the administration of justice, promoting competition and regulatory efficiency, and practicing good governance to improve bureaucratic efficiency.

“[The DoJ Development Plan] will serve as a critical framework for our organizational planning, reforms, innovations, and priorities,” Undersecretary-in-Charge for Planning and Management Service Margarita N. Gutierrez said in a statement.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin C. Remulla said the master plan will build a solid foundation of justice to benefit every Filipino even after the current administration.

The DoJ Development Plan aligns with Executive Order No. 14, signed by President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., which mandates the implementation of the PDP for 2023-2028. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana