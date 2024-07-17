THE METROPOLITAN Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Wednesday said it is ready to manage traffic during President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s third state of the nation address (SONA) on July 22 at the House of Representatives complex in Quezon City.

In a statement, MMDA Acting Chairman Romando S. Artes said 1,329 MMDA personnel would manage vehicular and pedestrian traffic, clearing operations, crowd control, traffic monitoring and emergency response.

“The MMDA is 100% ready for the SONA,” he said. “We are in close coordination with the Task Force SONA 2024, Quezon City Police District, Presidential Security Command, House of Representatives and Quezon City government to ensure a safe, peaceful and orderly SONA.” — Chloe Mari A. Hufana