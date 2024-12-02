By Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio, Reporter

AN ALLIANCE of civil society groups on Monday filed an impeachment complaint against Vice-President (VP) Sara Z. Duterte-Carpio at the House of Representatives, prompted by allegations of grave misconduct and constitutional violations

The complaint alleged that Ms. Carpio committed graft and corruption, bribery and illegal wealth accumulation, betrayal of public trust, and other high crimes, such as direct involvement in extrajudicial killings in Davao when she sat as its mayor.

The 1987 Constitution stated that the grounds for impeachment include “culpable violation of the Constitution, treason, bribery, graft and corruption, other high crimes, or betrayal of public trust.”

Among the complainants include civil society and religious leaders, sectoral representatives, and former government officials critical of Ms. Carpio. Party-list Rep. Percival V. Cendaña endorsed the impeachment rap in the House.

“Let’s clarify that the loyalty of our civil society leaders is to the people. The progressive forces that want to hold Vice-President Sara Duterte-Carpio accountable cannot be dictated to,” he told reporters in Filipino, referring to President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s statement last week discouraging Congress from pursuing impeachment raps against her.

“This impeachment complaint is important to start the process of holding Ms. Carpio accountable,” he added.

The filing of an impeachment complaint against Ms. Carpio is the latest development in the political row among the Philippines’ top officials, a fallout that resulted in the fracturing of what was once a formidable electoral alliance that delivered them landslide wins in the 2022 elections.

Rumblings of discontent have swirled within the Duterte camp since the early days of Mr. Marcos’ administration before turning openly hostile in June, when Ms. Carpio resigned from the Cabinet.

The Marcos administration has since launched congressional investigations against the Dutertes, looking into Ms. Carpio’s alleged misuse of P612.5 million worth of confidential and intelligence funds in 2022 and 2023, and her father, firebrand leader and ex-President Rodrigo R. Duterte’s deadly drug war.

The groups also included Ms. Carpio’s failure to account for her secret fund spending in the complaint, while also alleging that she betrayed public trust by failing to condemn “Chinese aggression in the West Philippine Sea,” referring to areas of the disputed South China Sea that falls within the country’s exclusive economic zone.

They also alleged that Ms. Carpio engaged in bribery with “known drug personalities” and failed to report her Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN).

The Office of the Vice-President did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The House will hear the complaint, requiring one-third of its members, or at least 102 congressmen, to agree with the impeachment rap before the case is elevated to the Senate for trial. The chamber is headed by Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez, a cousin of the president.

House Secretary-General Reginald S. Velasco said that they would strictly adhere to the principles of “due process” in deliberating the complaint.

“Impeachment proceedings are vital to preserve the integrity of the institution and affirming the principle that public officials are accountable to the people they serve,” he said during the impeachment complaint’s filing.

The Dutertes have a few allies in the Senate, whose members include Mr. Duterte’s ex-police chief and former chief presidential aide. At least 16 senators need to find Ms. Carpio culpable of the alleged violations to be convict-ed.

“The current composition of the House and Senate pit everything against the Dutertes,” Hansley A. Juliano, who teaches political science at the Ateneo de Manila University, said in a Facebook Messenger chat.

Meanwhile, Arjan P. Aguirre, who also teaches political science at the Ateneo, said that Ms. Carpio would likely use the complaint to support her claim that the Marcoses are “ganging up on her.”

“The proponents of the impeachment case should be careful especially in initiating the process especially as we approach the midterm elections,” he said in a Facebook chat. “If they overdo this, the intention of the Duterte camp to treat this political repression and make Ms. Carpio appear as an underdog might succeed.”

The impeachment process could take weeks or months, casting doubt on the viability of the complaint as Congress is set to take almost a month-long break on Dec. 20.

Congressmen will reconvene on Jan. 13, 2025 for a few weeks before adjourning for four months to start their election campaign before the May 12 midterm polls.

"If this is mishandled by the proponents and if it appears that they went overboard in impeaching Ms. Carpio, then an impeachment before midterms might help the Duterte allies win more seats," he added.

The filing of civil society organizations could be seen as an attempt to establish themselves as a “third camp” between the deepening rift of the Marcoses and Dutertes, Anthony Lawrence A. Borja, an associate political science professor at the De La Salle University, said in a Facebook chat.