SENATOR Maria Imelda R. Marcos on Monday urged lawmakers to work closely with various sectoral stakeholders during the final stretch of deliberations and amendments for the proposed P6.325-trillion budget this week.

Citing a letter addressed to Senate President Francis “Chiz” G. Escudero and Senator and Finance Committee Chairperson Mary Grace Natividad S. Poe-Llamanzares, Ms. Marcos in a statement warned against last minute insertions and line items not in line with the government’s development priorities.

“All stakeholders must have the opportunity to weigh in on significant amendments to ensure we address the real needs of the Filipino people,” she said.

“There should be transparency for the P6.532-trillion budget for 2025, and we must avoid at all costs, last minute insertions, and unpleasant surprises in our nation’s budget,” she added, citing the scheduled Bicameral Conference Committee deliberations on the national budget on November 28 to 30.

Senators are set to start proposing amendments to the proposed spending plan this week.

The Senate aims to approve the national budget by the second week of December at the latest, in time to submit it to the Palace before Congress goes on break on Dec. 21.

Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. has certified the proposed 2025 national budget as urgent, which would do away with the mandated three-day interval between bill readings.

Ms. Poe-Llamanzares earlier told the Senate floor that her colleagues would focus on ensuring additional funding for health, education, and livelihood. She also said defense agencies would get budget hikes next year.

The House approved the 2025 general appropriations bill in September. It was transmitted to the Senate on Oct. 25.

“It is critical that we adopt a collaborative and transparent approach in creating the General Appropriations Bill,” Ms. Marcos, the president’s sister, said.

“This isn’t just about numbers; it’s about shaping the future of our country.” — John Victor D. Ordoñez