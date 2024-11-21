BAGUIO CITY — The Interior department in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) is actively pushing local government units (LGUs) to strengthen their programs to minimize and finally end violence against women and children.

The Department of Interior and Local Government Cordillera Regional Director Araceli A. San Jose profusely urged LGUs to enhance their campaign as the country is observing the National Children’s Month this November.

Data from the Cordillera police showed 281 cases of violence against children in the first 10 months of 2024. In 2023, there were 354 cases logged.

This includes victims of rape, exploitation, discrimination, and acts of lasciviousness.

Though Ms. San Jose noted a decrease in the number of cases of violence against children, the number is still alarming, prompting her to push for appropriate measures and interventions at the local levels.

She reiterated calls to enhance of the Local Communities on Anti-Trafficking and Violence Against Women and their Children and the Local Council for the Protection of Children in all villages in the Cordillera by arming them with ample knowledge and knowing their responsibilities in the implementation of laws on children-protection and welfare. — Artemio A. Dumlao