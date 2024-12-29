BAGUIO CITY – Two more cases of Firework-Related Injuries (FWRI) were reported in the Cordillera Region as of Saturday, bringing the total to 10 since government health authorities began tracking these cases on December 21.

The new cases are from Abra and Apayao, while Baguio City remained to have recorded the highest number of cases with four, while Kalinga and Mountain Province have two cases each. Abra and Apayao have one case each.

Victims were between 4 to 17, and most were males (9).

Four cases of sustained eye injuries, five cases had blast/burn injuries without amputation, and one case of blast/burn injury with amputation. — Artemio A. Dumlao