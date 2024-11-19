COTABATO CITY — South Cotabato Rep. Peter B. Miguel has offered P1 million in exchange for any information leading to the arrest of a gunman who killed a candidate for vice-mayor in one of the towns in their province.

Jose F. Osorio was shot six times by an assailant in their yard in Barangay Bukay Pait in Tantangan on Monday morning, killing him instantly.

Mr. Miguel announced on Tuesday, via radio stations in Koronadal City, capital of South Cotabato, that he is ready to give out P1 million as cash incentive to any informant who can help investigators in the Tantangan Municipal Police Station identify the gunmen who killed Osorio.

Relatives of Mr. Osorio, chairman of Barangay Bukay Pait, are certain the gun attack that resulted in his death could be related to his candidacy for vice-mayor of Tantangan.

Constituents of Mr. Osorio in Barangay Bukay Pait had told reporters he had no known enemies and performed efficiently as barangay chairman. — John Felix M. Unson