COTABATO CITY — Law enforcement agents rounded up five alleged drug dealers in separate entrapment operations carried out in Maguindanao del Norte on Tuesday, seizing a total of P4.7 million worth of “shabu.”

First to fall were two men who sold half a kilo of shabu to undercover agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-BARMM) at their agreed drop-off point in Barangay Simuay, Sultan Kudarat town.

While both men were arrested peacefully, one of them yielded a Glock 9mm pistol. PDEA-BARMM Director Christian O. Frivaldo told reporters Wednesday that the illegal substance seized from them was worth about P3.4 million.

Mr. Frivaldo said personnel of the Army’s 6th Mechanized Infantry Battalion and the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region help lay the trap for the duo, believed involved in large-scale drug trafficking in this city.

Three hours after their arrest, another group of drug suspects was nabbed in Barangay Sarmiento in Parang town for selling P1.3 million worth of shabu to poseur buyers from the PRO-BAR, the Maguindanao del Norte Provincial Police Office and the Parang Municipal Police Station. — John Felix M. Unson