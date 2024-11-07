THE Philippine anti-graft court has dismissed motions for reconsideration to overturn the guilty verdicts against those involved in the misuse of the Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) between 2007 and 2009, citing the lack of merit.

In a 19-page resolution promulgated on Nov. 6, the Sandiganbayan Third Division resolved multiple motions filed separately by former public officials and private individuals who participated in the diversion of about P60 million in PDAF allocated to a congressman to bogus livelihood projects.

The convicted parties sought to overturn the anti-graft court’s ruling, arguing that state prosecutors failed to establish their role in the siphoning of public funds or show they conspired with other co-accused to divert the government money.

“After due consideration of the arguments raised by the accused- movants and the prosecution, as well as the assiduous review of the records, the Court finds no compelling reason to reverse their respective convictions,” read part of the resolution penned by Associate Justice Ronald B. Moreno.

“As defined by jurisprudence, “proof beyond reasonable doubt” does not mean such degree of proof as to exclude the possibility of error and produce absolute certainty,” it added. “Only moral certainty is required or that degree of proof which produces conviction in an unprejudiced mind.” — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio