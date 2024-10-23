MANILA’s top envoy on Wednesday said that the US has yet to formally file a request for the extradition of celebrity evangelist Apollo C. Quiboloy, who has been a subject of a federal arrest warrant for human trafficking.

“As you know, the Philippines has an extradition treaty with the United States of America,” Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique A. Manalo told a Senate hearing looking into allegations of human trafficking and sexual abuse linked to the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader.

“As of this date, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has not received a formal extradition request from the United States,” he said.

Once Washington sends a request, Mr. Manalo said the agency would study whether it is consistent with the agreed extradition procedure and refer it to the Department of Justice for proper legal action.

Washington and Manila signed an extradition treaty in 1994, which entails the extradition of individuals upon the request of both states based on an extraditable crime.

Mr. Quiboloy, a self-proclaimed “owner of the universe” and “appointed son of god,” is wanted on charges of child and sexual abuse and allegations of human trafficking in the Philippines. He is also wanted by Federal Bureau of Investigation in the US on charges of sex trafficking and bulk cash smuggling.

On Wednesday, senators held an inquiry on allegations of human trafficking, child abuse, and sexual exploitation linked to Mr. Quiboloy and his church.

“There is no truth to what they are saying,” Mr. Quiboloy said at the hearing, denying allegations of sexual abuse.

“If they have criminal charges against me, they are free to file charges, and I will face them in a proper forum like the court just like what I’m doing right now.”

In April, a Pasig court ordered his arrest for qualified human trafficking, while a Davao City court issued an arrest warrant for child sexual abuse. The Supreme Court in May ordered the transfer of the Davao child sexual abuse cases to the Quezon City trial court.

He was arrested in September after weeks of police search that deployed more than 2,000 police to search a sprawling compound in the southern city of Davao owned by Mr. Quiboloy‘s church.

Mr. Quiboloy is followed by millions of people in the Philippines, where the church has political influence. He is also the spiritual adviser of ex-President Rodrigo R. Duterte.

The celebrity evangelist also filed his certificate of candidacy for senator in next year’s midterm elections. — John Victor D. Ordoñez