A PASIG regional trial court has granted a Senate committee’s petition to allow televangelist Apollo C. Quiboloy and his cohorts to attend a Senate hearing on Wednesday looking into allegations of child abuse and human trafficking against him and his church.

In a court order dated Oct. 21 and made public on Tuesday, the Pasig City Regional Trial Court Branch 159 Presiding Judge Rainelda H. Estacio-Montesa said that Mr. Quiboloy filed a motion opposing the Senate’s request for him to appear, calling it a “legislative overreach” by the committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality.

Citing previous jurisprudence, it granted the committee’s request since a pending lawsuit would not bar the Senate’s power to conduct these inquiries.

The Philippine National Police and a panel of state prosecutors did not object to the committee’s request saying it was in line with the Senate’s power to conduct inquires in aid of legislation, it said.

The Pasig court also ordered the Senate and Pasay City to “observe maximum security measures to ensure the safety and security” of Mr. Quiboloy and his cohorts.

In April, the court ordered the arrest of Mr. Quiboloy for qualified human trafficking, while a Davao City court issued an arrest warrant for child sexual abuse. The Supreme Court in May ordered the transfer of the Davao child sexual abuse cases to the Quezon City trial court.

Mr. Quiboloy, who claims to be an “appointed son of God,” was arrested after weeks of police search. He is wanted for child sexual abuse and human trafficking in the Philippines.

He was indicted in a California district court on Nov. 10, 2021, and a federal warrant had been issued for his arrest. Mr. Quiboloy is followed by millions of people in the Philippines, where the church has political influence. He is also the spiritual adviser of ex-President Rodrigo R. Duterte.

The Senate committee in March ordered his arrest for failing to attend hearings looking into the crimes.

The celebrity evangelist, who has denied the charges, has filed his certificate of candidacy for senator in next year’s midterm elections. — John Victor D. Ordoñez