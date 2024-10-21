THE Customs bureau said it has seized P1.57 million worth of marijuana at the Port of Clark recently.

In a statement, the Bureau of Customs (BoC) confiscated 1.48 grams worth of high-grade “Kush” marijuana in four vacuum-sealed pouches hidden in garments.

According to investigation, the shipment was declared as a “Men’s Track Suit, Polyester Men’s Cotton Shorts,” but unusual images were tracked by Customs’ x-ray inspection project.

Samples of the substance were turned over to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency for laboratory analysts, which confirmed that the substances were indeed marijuana, Customs said. It is part of the list of dangerous drugs under the Dangerous Drugs Act.

A warrant of seizure and detention was issued for the shipment for violating Customs Modernization and Tariff Act, BoC said.

Earlier this month, the bureau seized a total of P50 million worth of illegal drugs in separate busts.

In the first six months, the BoC confiscated a total of P2.28 billion worth of illegal drugs. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz