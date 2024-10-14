COTABATO CITY — Residents surrendered two more assault rifles and a 60-millimeter mortar to the 5th Marine Battalion on Sunday, Oct. 13, in support of a military-led disarmament campaign in barangays here and in other central Mindanao cities and provinces.

Major Gen. Antonio G. Nafarrete, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, told reporters on Monday that the two 7.62 M14 assault rifles and 60-MM mortar were turned over by owners to Lt. Col. Mark C. Baky, commanding officer of the Navy’s 5th Marine Battalion.

Mr. Nafarrete said the owners are residents of Barangay Tamontaka 1 in Cotabato City.

More than 30 rifles, pistols, 40-millimeter grenade launchers, B40 rocket launchers and mortars had been turned over by Cotabato City residents to Baky and officials of 6th ID’s 6th Civil Military Operations Battalion in separate surrender rites in the past four weeks in compliance with the division’s Small Arms and Light Weapons Management Program. — John Felix M. Unson