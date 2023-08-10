COTABATO CITY — A tornado from the sea ripped and blew away the roof of about 30 houses in the coastal village of Sinunuc in Zamboanga City on Wednesday.

In separate reports on Thursday, the office of Mayor John M. Dalipe and Zamboanga City Police Office said emergency responders had been dispatched to help to 32 affected families.

Mr. Dalipe, who heads the Zamboanga City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, said their local government unit’s engineering and social welfare offices would provide makeshift shelters to victims.

The tornado, which was first spotted in the sea about a kilometer away, moved inland and hit the houses on its path. — John Felix M. Unson