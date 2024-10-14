THE Marcos administration has accepted the resignation of National Police Commission (Napolcom) Commissioner Edilberto D.C. Leonardo, who was linked to the murder of a former Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) official.

In a letter addressed to Interior Secretary Juanito Victor Catibayan Remulla, Jr., Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin said the resignation of Mr. Leonardo, who is tagged in the murder of ex-PCSO Board Secretary Wesley A. Barayuga, has been accepted “effective immediately.”

Lawmakers including House dangerous drugs panel chair and Surigao del Norte Representative Robert Ace S. Barbers earlier recommended the filing of murder charges against Mr. Leonardo and retired Police Colonel Royina Garma in connection with Mr. Barayuga’s murder.

Ms. Garma was the PCSO general manager while Leonardo was a commissioner of the Napolcom when Mr. Barayuga was killed. The two have already denied involvement in the alleged murder plot.

Mr. Leonardo is also accused of having involvement in former president Rodrigo R. Duterte’s drug war, which is now a subject of an International Criminal Court (ICC) probe.

In House hearings, Ms. Garma has accused Mr. Duterte of offering cash rewards for every drug suspect killed in his drug war.

The National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers (NUPL) recently urged President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. to submit the findings of the House quad committee probing the drug war to the ICC.

Asked to comment on the proposal, Mr. Bersamin told reporters via Viber: “The Philippines will not return to [the] ICC.”

“Based on this, the [P]resident is not expected to change his mind and now refer the quadcomm matter to the ICC,” he added.

Mr. Bersamin also said in a separate Viber message to reporters that “the Palace will support the filing (of charges) but will leave the decision to file entirely to the Department of Justice or Ombudsman.” — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza