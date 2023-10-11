By Beatriz Marie D. Cruz and Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza, Reporters

AT LEAST two Filipinos died in the attacks by Hamas militants on Israel at the weekend, according to Philippine authorities.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. condemned the attacks. “The Philippines condemns these killings and stands firmly against the ongoing terror and violence,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Filipinos were killed while Hamas was launching attacks, Philippine Ambassador to Israel Junie Laylo told a palace briefing.

The victims were a 33-year-old female caregiver from Pangasinan and a 42-year-old man from Pampanga, he added.

Mr. Laylo said they were still verifying the reported death of another Filipino through DNA testing.

Hamas militants backed by a barrage of rockets stormed from the blockaded Gaza Strip into nearby Israeli towns, killing dozens in a surprise attack on Saturday.

A stunned Israel launched air strikes in Gaza, with its prime minister vowing to inflict an “unprecedented price.”

Mr. Laylo said the Philippine Embassy in Israel would not recommend raising the highest alert level that would pave the way for mandatory repatriation, noting that Israeli troops have retaken some areas attacked by the Palestinian Islamist group.

“Rocket attacks have considerably lessened except in southern Israel,” he said. “People can move freely in areas far from the combat zone and we have returned to work here at the embassy since Sunday.”

“As much as we would like to immediately extend assistance to our countrymen in conflict areas, the embassy must adhere to the strict travel restrictions enforced by Israeli authorities in these areas,” he added.

Foreign affairs Undersecretary Eduardo Jose A. de Vega said they were recommending the postponement of Holy Land visits until the conflict has subsided. “We do not recommend visits to Israel at the present time although you can travel to Israel because there are flights.

Vice-Consul to Tel Aviv Patricia Narajos said three Filipinos remained missing, adding that 26 Filipinos had been rescued.

Armed Forces of the Philippines spokesman Medel M. Aguilar said the military is ready to deploy air assets to rescue Filipinos if the conflict worsens.

“We will be sending two aircraft, a C-130 aircraft and one C-295 and we have already identified the Adana Sakirpasa Airport in Turkey as a temporary safe haven,” he told the same briefing.

There are about 30,000 Filipinos in Israel, and 137 in the Gaza strip.

‘DIPLOMATIC MEASURES’

The presidential palace said the Philippine government would continue its pursuit of “lasting peace in line with the United Nations resolutions and international laws.” The government will support overseas Filipino workers affected by the war.

About 900 Israelis have died in the worst attack in the country’s 75-year history, while Gaza officials reported 900 people who have died. Israel’s army said about 1,500 bodies of Hamas militants have been found.

Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs officials told a House of Representatives hearing the government should exhaust diplomatic measures to repatriate 70 Filipinos from Gaza.

“[Gaza] is under a blockade, there’s no way in or out so we have to use diplomatic measures,” Mr. De Vega told congressmen. Israeli authorities on Israel’s border or Egyptian authorities on the Egyptian border could allow Filipinos to enter so then can return to the Philippines from there, he added.

There are 137 Filipinos, mostly women married to Palestinians and their children, who live in Gaza.

“The Armed Forces of the Philippines reported earlier to Malacañang that they’re ready to send an aircraft, but the question is where can they pick them up,” Mr. De Vega said.

Migrant Workers Undersecretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac said 313 Filipinos in southern Israel near the Gaza border had marked themselves “safe” on Google.

He added that they have sought the help of the Israeli Defense Forces about the three missing Filipinos.

Mr. Cacdac also said a Filipino who was hit by a bullet was recovering, while another who was treated for smoke inhalation had been discharged.

Israeli military reported that 1,200 have been killed so far with more than 2,700 people injured in one of the biggest attacks in decades.

About a third of the more than 30,000 Filipinos in Israel live in Tel Aviv, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) chief Arnell A. Ignacio said.

A fifth live in the central district, 12% live in Israel’s third largest city Haifa and 6.4% are from the northern district.

A tenth of the Filipinos live in the capital Jerusalem, while 5.3% live in the southern district, which is near Gaza.

Mr. Ignacio also said 90% of Filipinos in Israel work as caregivers, 8% are permanent residents, 497 are student-interns and 19 are tourists.