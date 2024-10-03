VICE-PRESIDENT Sara Duterte-Carpio’s popularity would continue to suffer if she keeps ignoring allegations of confidential fund misuse, a congressman said on Thursday.

In a statement, Senior Deputy Speaker and Pampanga Rep. Aurelio D. Gonzales, Jr. said public officials should be transparent in public spending and face congressional scrutiny.

Her office did not immediately reply to an e-mail seeking comment.

Ms. Duterte refused to attend congressional hearings on her office’s 2025 budget, and a separate House of Representatives probe of her alleged misuse of P125 million in secret funds in 2022. State auditors disallowed P73.3 million of the funds.

She earlier accused congressmen of using House hearings to revive old issues against her.

“People expect public officials to be transparent in the use of government funds,” Mr. Gonzales said in mixed English and Filipino. “That’s why it’s not surprising to see her ratings drop as she continues to skip questions about her fund spending.”

Ms. Carpio’s approval rating fell to 60% in September from 69% in June, according to a Pulse Asia Research, Inc. poll. Her trust ratings also dropped by 10 points to 61%.

“I expect it to drop further,” Mr. Gonzales said. “The people are angry about her fund usage, especially as she continues to skip congressional hearings to explain irregularities.”

Congressmen last month cut her budget by 64% to P733 million, noting that her social projects are already covered by the budgets of the Health and Social Welfare departments. — K.C.L. Basilio