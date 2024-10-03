AGRICULTURAL damage due to Super Typhoon “Julian” (international name: Krathon) was estimated at P36.34 million, according to preliminary data from the Department of Agriculture (DA).

In a bulletin on Thursday, the agency said the damage covered 1,526 metric tons (MT) of crops across affecting 1,000 farmers.

Reported damage spanned 577 hectares of farmland from initial reports from Ilocos Norte and Cagayan.

Damage to corn was reckoned at 1,514 MT spanning 559 hectares of agricultural land. Total value lost was estimated at P35.75 million.

“Most of the damage and losses on corn are in the vegetative and maturity stages,” the DA said.

The Agriculture department added that damage to high value crops was estimated at P595,300 from Ilocos Norte. Initial volumes were estimated at 2 MT spanning 18 hectares.

The DA said that P143.26 million worth of agricultural inputs, including rice, corn, and vegetable seeds, are available in the regional field offices in Cordillera Administrative Region and Ilocos Region.

“Best possible efforts are also being undertaken by the department to carry out assistance and appropriate interventions for the farmers affected by the situation,” the agency added.

The state weather bureau said that Julian had re-entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility and expected to make landfall over Taiwan. It has since been downgraded into the typhoon category. — Adrian H. Halili