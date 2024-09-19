THE DEATH TOLL in the Philippines from the combined effects of a southwest monsoon and Tropical Depressions Gener and Bebinca (Ferdie) had risen to 23, according to its disaster agency.

Nine of the deaths were in the Mimaropa region, four each in Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said in a report on Wednesday.

There were two deaths in Central Visayas, it added.

It said 15 people were also reported missing, 12 of whom were in Mimaropa, two in Zamboanga Peninsula and one in Western Visayas.

NDRRMC said 13 people had been injured — seven in Bangsamoro, three in Mimaropa, two in Soccsksargen, and one in Zamboanga Peninsula.

It said about half-a-million people from 298,633 families in 13 regions have been affected. More than 130,000 people were displaced, over 69,000 of whom were staying in evacuation centers.

The agency said 142 areas in Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Soccsksargen and Bangsamoro regions had been flooded.

The state weather bureau in an 11 pm bulletin on Wednesday said Tropical Storm Pulasan (Helen) was already outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) and was crossing Japan’s Okinawa island.

NDRRMC said the combined effects of the southwest monsoon, Gener and Bebinca, affected 1,243 houses, 235 of which were destroyed. Initial damage climbed to P3.66 million from P1.81 million on Wednesday.

Damage to infrastructure had hit P2.40 million, it added. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza