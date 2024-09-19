PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Thursday said his government had earmarked P2 billion for the purchase of 1,000 more ambulances for local government units (LGU) across the country.

He made the statement at the distribution of 52 ambulances to 51 local government units in Western Visayas.

These “state-of-the-art and reliable” ambulances will provide timely and safe transportation of patients to and from medical facilities, he said in a speech.

Each ambulance is equipped with a stretcher, oxygen tank and blood pressure monitor, among other medical equipment, the President said.

Mr. Marcos said the government has distributed 416 ambulances in all regions in the country except Metro Manila since July under the Medical Transport Vehicle Donation Program of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

Under the program launched in 2019, the government donates ambulances to LGUs at the provincial, city, and municipal levels, with vulnerable communities and geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas as priorities.

The program also covers state hospitals. — KATA