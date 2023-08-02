THE PHILIPPINE Environment department would prioritize solid waste management under a €60-million (P3.6 billion) green economy program of the European Union (EU).

The agency seeks to harness the potential of a 2022 law that requires big companies to recover their plastic waste, Environment Secretary Maria Yulo-Loyzaga told a news briefing on Wednesday.

“The mitigation aspect in terms of the green economy program in the Philippines really comes from the management of our solid waste,” she said. The government would revisit “solid waste ecological laws” and the Extended Producers’ Responsibility law “to see how we can make [them] relevant to our climate change mitigation purposes.”

The agency signed a joint declaration for the green economy program during the visit of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen earlier this week.

The Philippines generates about 61,000 metric tons of solid waste daily, 24% of which are plastic wastes, Ms. Loyzaga said. “We consume and utilize over 160 million plastic sachet packets daily and, of course, over 40 million shopping bags and thin film bags.”

The Environment chief the solid waste management campaign would require a “whole-of-society approach.” “That means the private sector needs to be involved. Local government units will be on the frontline.”

Ms. Loyzaga said they have identified 10 local government units that will be considered for the European grant that will cover the circular economy, solid waste management and climate change mitigation measures.

She said details of the proposed projects still have to be worked out and defended at the National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) – Investment Coordinating Committee.

“We’re in the process of actually putting the necessary documentation together,” she said. “We are targeting to have all our submissions ready hopefully for assessment by the NEDA board by November.”

Highly urbanized local governments being considered include the cities of Baguio, Pasig, Quezon, Caloocan, Davao, Ormoc, Samal, Metro Iloilo and the islands of Palawan and Siargao.

Ms. Loyzaga said local governments are the frontliners in solid waste management efforts in the country, particularly in controlling methane releases from solid waste landfills. — K.A.T. Atienza